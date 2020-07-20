Malawi: Chisale Remanded to Prison for Another 7 More Days

Chief Resident Magistrate Simeon Mdeza of the Blantyre Registry has ordered Paulosi Norman Chisale, head of security for former president Peter Mutharika, to be remanded at Chichiri prison for seven more days on his attempted murder case after an application by the State.

Mdeza who presided over the matter has ordered the Director of Public Prosecutions to commit Chisale to the High Court, failing which, the Magistrate's Court will review his remand.

Chisale's lawyer Chancy Gondwe said case should not proceed because the victim of the shooting incident withdrew the case at Soche Police.

Gondwe has described the process as unfair, indicating that his client can not be detained without trial, adding that he will still apply for bail.

Chisale is facing other two charges of fraud and money laundering.

Allegations against him were that "during the years 2018 and 2019 in the City of Lilongwe, by deceit or other fraudulent means, imported 800 000 bags of cement without paying duty, thereby causing a pecuniary detriment of 5 billion Malawi Kwacha to the Government of Malawi."