Kenya: Senator Sakaja Presents Himself to Police Over Curfew Violation

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has resigned from his position as the chairman of the Senate ad hoc committee on Covid 19, a day after he was arrested for flouting curfew guidelines.

The senator was arrested on Friday night at a pub along Dennis Pritt road in Nairobi where he was caught having drinks with friends.

Addressing journalists Monday after presenting himself at Kilimani DCI office to record a statement, the senator admitted that he made a mistake for which he said he had decided to resign from his position in the committee.

Mr Sakaja said he takes full responsibility for his actions including presenting himself in court Tuesday to face appropriate charges.

"I apologise to Kenyans and accept full responsibility for my actions and I will present myself in court tomorrow (Tuesday). I have asked to be shown what I will be charged with; they are saying it is violation of curfew orders and I am saying that it is true. I am not trying to make an excuse," Mr Sakaja said.

NOT ON OFFICIAL DUTY

He added, "I move around the city when I'm oversighting but I can say that on Friday I was not on official duty. I was on the wrong and I have resigned from the committee."

Mr Sakaja said he is ready for the decision that the court would take over his actions.

"The entire course of the law will be followed, if it's to be fined, if it's to be jailed, I think the law applies to me like every other Kenyan. I urge Kenyans to follow the government's directives. They apply to all of us. The disease doesn't know any station or political office," said Senator Sakaja.

However, the senator denied allegations that he threatened police officers during his arrest and accused them of using excessive force against him.

"The whole of Saturday and Sunday, more than 50 officers brandishing guns have been going to my residence. I am not a fugitive. My children have not committed any crime, why intimidate them with guns?" he asked.

Mr Sakaja arrived at the police station Monday accompanied by his lawyers John Khaminwa and Mutula Kilonzo Jr..

Speaking to journalists at the police station, Dr Khaminwa said that the senator was not expected to spend the night at the cells.

"He has already deposited some Sh10,000 cash bail. We do not know what charges will be preferred against him but the state seems determined to have him appear in court tomorrow (Tuesday)," the lawyer told journalists.

The senator did not record a statement with the police.