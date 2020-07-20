Namibia: City Fathers Ink Agreements With Correctional Services and UNAM

20 July 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The City of Windhoek recently signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) and the University of Namibia (UNAM).

The MoU established between the City and NCS cooperates in the areas of training capacity and development of staff and offenders, information exchange relevant to objectives and responsibilities of the parties.

The agreement with UNAM covers, smart city and technology, economic advancement, urban transport, climate change and human settlement development, water, sanitation and electricity, adequate housing research, public safety, security and disaster and emergency management, professional capacity building, public participation, urban agriculture and urban food security and international relations.

Chairperson of the City of Windhoek Management Committee, Moses Shiikwa, at the ceremony said municipal environments, present challenges and opportunities that demand collaboration between cities and other organs of government in order to find solutions to bread and butter issues affecting the citizenry residing in urban areas.

"This is why we as the City of Windhoek over the past few years has been building value adding relationships with other state organs and agencies," he added.

Speaking on behalf of the NCS Commissioner-General Raphael Hamunyela said the MoU is a significant milestone in the NCS ongoing efforts to establish fruitful, yet mutually beneficial partnership and collaboration with key organisation.

Prof. Keneth Matengu, Vice Chancellor of UNAM said to better plan and serve the growing population, reliable and valid research is required to enable evidence-based policy-making.

"This includes sharing resources and information to support policy as well as building capacity needed for managing the rapid increase in urban population," he concluded.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

