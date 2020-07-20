Namibia: Bikers Raise Funds for Cancer Association

20 July 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Free Chapter Windhoek and Twenty 82 motorcycle communities hosted a 'Finding Chemo' fundraiser for the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and Kempen Claassens a biker fighting cancer.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the two groups put together a fun scavenger hunt that saw bikers solving riddles and looking for iconic places throughout Windhoek to win prizes.

"Entries and donations made up the fundraiser and a total of N$13,600 was donated to our children programme, CHICA (Children Fight Cancer in Namibia) to support the CHICA Interim Home," he informed.

Hansen highlighted that the amount was made up from the scavenger hunt, which made N$7,700, Handle Bar donation of N$2,300, Pupkewitiz Toyota donation of N$3,000 and Kalahari Greens contribution of N$600.

Hansen thanked Harley Davidson Windhoek, Pupkewitz Honda, Pupkewitz BMW, Pupkewitz Toyota, Pupkewitz Megabuild, iCandy Photography, Nambwa Tented Lodge, Belles Design, Betech Solutions, Actin Arena, The Handle Bar, Garden Cafe, Kalahari Greens, Rani Trading, Bellas Baby Boutique and Namibia Breweries for their contribution to the success of the event.

Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist.

