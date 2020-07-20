Namibia: NFA Terminates NPL

THE Namibia Premier League will be given a dignified exit from Namibia Football Association House which will usher in a new topflight football division before football in the country can resume, NFA president Ranga Haikali said when announcing the unrepentant affiliate's expulsion at Saturday's extra-ordinary congress in Windhoek on Saturday.

This process is expected to be completed within the next two months, during which time the expelled NPL executive consisting of chairperson Patrick Kauta and members Peter Nakurua, Gabriel Tjombe and Bonnie Paulino along with NPL chief executive officer Harald Fülle will be "given a fair trial by an independent disciplinary committee".

"I regret to say that the Namibian Premier League, is no longer a member of the Namibia Football Association. We had an overwhelming majority of the members present supporting the view of expulsion," Haikali told reporters.

The NPL, whose suspension in October last year for continued insubordination and "bringing football into disrepute" was upheld at the NFA's elective congress in February, was not on the guest list at the extraordinary congress.

The national football governing body said it was left with no alternative but expulsion after several failed attempts to find a remedy to the impasse.

"There were more than six attempts to engage the affiliate before this expulsion decision was taken," Haikali said.

The case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, for which a verdict is months away due to a backlog of applications, did not influence the expulsion, he said. Should the NPL wish to challenge the dismissal, they can do so through filing another objection with CAS.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NPL's current matter at CAS is to challenge their suspension and subsequent omission from February's NFA Congress where Haikali was elected president.

"This expulsion will also include the executive of the Namibia Premier League, subject to following the statutes regarding the individuals involved and expelled to be given a fair hearing. And, this does not withstand the current case at CAS that was lodged by the Namibia Premier League," said Haikali.

The NPL lives rent free at NFA Football House where its secretariat, who are owed three months salary have already stopped going to.

They will "be given fair notice" to vacate the premise, while the NFA has extended an offer to house all 16 teams that are members of the NPL in a new topflight division.

After that, the kick off for the new season for all leagues will be announced.

The NPL's expulsion means that eight clubs, frustrated with the Kauta-led NPL executive committee's crusade against the NFA, could get their wish to form a breakaway elite division.

The clubs - Blue Waters, Julinho Sporting, Mighty Gunners, Orlando Pirates, Tigers, Civics, Citizens and Young African - have repeatedly distanced themselves from all court cases brought against the NFA by the 16-team NPL.