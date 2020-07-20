Malawi: Lawyer Khuze Kapeta Dies of COVID-19 As Malawi Virus Cases Continue to Rise

Malawi's prominent private lawyer Khuze Kapeta Senior Counsel (SC) has dies of Covid-19, the strands of novel coronavirus global pandemic.

Tributes poured on Sunday from members of the legal fraternity on the demise of Kapeta, who had a legal firm known as Bernhard & Harris.

University of Malawi (Unima) law lecturer at Chancellor College (Chanco), Sunduzwayo Madise, in his Facebook tribute described Kapeta as a "legal giant and a legal luminary.

"His exquisite taste of legal books was unmatched," he noted.

The Dean of Law also said Kapeta was "always immaculately dressed for the occasion and spoke with flair too. He had class."

Madise said Kapeta was also a "benevolent man."

Kapeta is among high profile people who have succumbed to the virus pandemic in the country including legislator Cornelius Mwalwanda, a member of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Three lawmakers over the past week were hospitalized after testing positive which forced the Parliament Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara to urge all 193 members of parliament to go for voluntary testing.

Others who have died from Covid-19 include Blantyre District sports officer John Chiutsi who passed away on Friday at Mlambe Hospital in Blantyre.

Chitipa district commissioner (DC) Humphrey Gondwe also died of Covid-19.

There has of late been so many prominent people hospitalised or announcing testing positive to the virus pandemic.

In the past two weeks, Malawi a landlocked country in south-eastern Africa has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases by over 40% with the number of confirmed cases rising to about 3 000 and up to 60 deaths.

Malawi has surpassed her neighbours in terms of the number of coronavirus cases and is ranked fourth after South Africa in the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) region, statistics show.

On 20 March 2020, Covid-19 was declared a national disaster in Malawi and on April 2 2020, the country registered its first cases of Coronavirus.

President Lazarus Chakwera has since urged the citizenry to strengthen measures of hygiene as individuals, at home and place of work.