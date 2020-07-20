South Africa: Police Stations in Viljoenskroon and Boithuso Temporarily Closed for COVID-19 Decontamination

20 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Free State

BLOEMFONTEIN - The police stations in Viljoenskroon and Boithuso are temporarily closed after members tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

The community serviced by the said police stations are advised that the Community Service Centres will temporarily operate as follows:

Viljoenskroon Community Service Centre will operate from the Victim Empowerment room within the station premises.

The following numbers can be used for emergency or complaints:

Station Commander 082 564 9688

Visible Policing 082 466 7092

Detectives 082 466 8183

Boithuso Community Service Centre will operate from Boithuso HRD offices within the premises of the station.

For emergency or complaints, the following numbers can be used:

Station Commander: 082 455 6040

Visible Policing: 082 466 7480

Landline: 051-535 2511/2

The buildings will be decontaminated for the duration of the closure and members will be subjected to necessary Covid 19 related protocols.

Communities will be informed once the stations are operational again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these closures.

Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

