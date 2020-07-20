Malawi: Muslim Youth United On a Donation Spree - Provides Warm Clothing to Night Security Guards

Muslim Youth United, a philanthropy arm of Muslims in Malawi, on Wednesday night went on a donation spree along the streets of Limbe and Blantyre handing out warm clothings to whichever night security guard they found at business premises.

On an appropriately very chilly night starting from 21:00hrs, the group donated blankets, thick jackets, socks and woolen hats as a gesture of appreciation for the role they play in securing the business premises from which all of them earn their living.

The team of led by project coordinator, Talha Master really took the guards by surprise as they alighted their cars to deliver the items and some of them were left dumbfounded.

Master said they also plan to do the same exercise in Zomba next week and that in the past week they also donated warm clothing to orphanages in Mulanje and Phalombe. The grouping also assists prisons with winter warm clothing.

"We decided to be assisting security guards in winter because most of them cannot afford to buy them," he said.

"Guards play a very important role in safeguarding our business premises while we are comfortable in our homes.

"So for them to feel appreciated we decided to include them in our 2020 Winter Warmth Initiative," he said.

He added that it was a good feeling to see that their gesture was well appreciated by the security guards.

Muslim Youth United was established in 2014 as a WhatsApp group that later turned to philanthropy and since its inception, and has undertaken over 60 empowerment projects that include the adoption of the pediatric ward at Queens, tree planting sessions as well as prison and hospital visits.

Named 'We Care', the Muslim Youth will be supplying the needs of the neurosurgical and orthopaedic wards that they shall be identifying in conjunction with the Queens' medical personnel during their weekly visits.

The grouping also carries out a feeding programme at Queens every Wednesday in which they supply food items for the kitchen to prepare either rice with beef, or with soya pieces or chicken stew and they also supply milk and other food supplements such as Chiponde.

As part of their celebration of the Eid al-Adha Festival of the Sacrifice August last, the grouping donated 273kgs of meat to Queens and that's when they decided to continue with the feeding programme.

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the grouping donated health products for better care of patients to Queens' Pediatric section that included 1,000 face masks, 50 washing stations, liquid dispensers and disinfectant fluids.

Last December, the grouping also donated physiotherapy equipment to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre, MACOHA and FEDOMA in Blantyre that included 120 wheelchairs, 20 walkers and 100 walking sticks.

And in September last year, MYU organised a Blood Donation Camp at Mpingwe Sports Club in conjunction with Malawi Blood Transfusion Service, National Muslim Students Association, Pakistan Welfare Association and Limbe Muslim Jamal Bilal Trust.