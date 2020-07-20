Namibia: Man Denied Bail for Rape, Death of Baby

A 26-YEAR-OLD man was denied bail on Monday morning after he made his first appearance in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court for allegedly raping his two-week old daughter last week.

His daughter succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the rape.

According to court records, the case was postponed to 22 September to allow him to get legal aid and bail was denied due to public interest and the seriousness of the case.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi told The Namibian that it is alleged that Skrywer raped his baby at his home either last Monday or Tuesday. The family on Tuesday afternoon took the baby to the hospital for medical observation and bruises were found on her private parts.

The investigation then led to Skrywer's arrest.