Namibia: Three in Dock for Poaching in Namib

THREE suspected poachers who were arrested last week by Erongo police officers made their first appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's court last Wednesday.

Penrich Gonteb (29), Elvis Anamab (37) and Gerson Mbahuma (49) appeared on charges relating to the contravention of the Nature Conservation Ordinance 4 of 1975 as amended, which includes the prohibition of hunting in game parks and nature reserves; as well as transportation of game without a permit.

They were not granted bail and will be held in custody until their next appearance on 29 July. The three men fled after being spotted by park rangers in the Namib Naukluft Park last weekend.

They abandoned two bakkies and seven oryx carcasses (worth N$18 000), as well as their hunting gear.

The police had pursued the suspects since, following the leads of the vehicle registration numbers, according to Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu.

They were arrested at Swakopmund a few days later.