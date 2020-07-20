Namibia: Three in Dock for Poaching in Namib

20 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

THREE suspected poachers who were arrested last week by Erongo police officers made their first appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's court last Wednesday.

Penrich Gonteb (29), Elvis Anamab (37) and Gerson Mbahuma (49) appeared on charges relating to the contravention of the Nature Conservation Ordinance 4 of 1975 as amended, which includes the prohibition of hunting in game parks and nature reserves; as well as transportation of game without a permit.

They were not granted bail and will be held in custody until their next appearance on 29 July. The three men fled after being spotted by park rangers in the Namib Naukluft Park last weekend.

They abandoned two bakkies and seven oryx carcasses (worth N$18 000), as well as their hunting gear.

The police had pursued the suspects since, following the leads of the vehicle registration numbers, according to Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu.

They were arrested at Swakopmund a few days later.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.