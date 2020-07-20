Namibia: Fishrot Accused Appeals for Bail

A LAWYER representing Ricardo Gustavo, who is one of the men charged in the Fishrot fishing quota corruption case, has argued in the Windhoek High Court that Gustavo should have been granted bail after a magistrate concluded he was not likely to flee or interfere in the investigation of his case.

Defence counsel Louis Botes argued during the hearing of a bail appeal by Gustavo on Friday that there was no reason why Gustavo should have been refused bail in a ruling delivered in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on 3 June.

Botes also argued it is in the interest of the community that people who have not been convicted should not find themselves detained in prison.

"A person who loses his liberty loses all," Botes remarked.

He said the magistrate correctly found the chances of Gustavo (44), a former senior employee of Investec Asset Management Namibia, absconding if released on bail were remote, and that he was also not likely to interfere with the investigation of his case.

Given that finding, Botes argued, Gustavo should have been granted bail. He suggested to acting judge Kobus Miller that Gustavo should be granted bail in the amount of N$100 000, and should be required to hand his travelling documents to the Anti-Corruption Commission officer investigating his case, and to report to the office of the investigating officer twice daily, while he may not leave the Windhoek district without the officer's permission and may not interfere directly or indirectly with the investigation.

Gustavo is the first of the accused in the Fishrot case to have applied to be released on bail.

Gustavo, former minister of fisheries and marine resources Bernhard Esau, ex-minister of justice Sacky Shanghala, former Investec Namibia managing director James Hatuikulipi and Tamson Hatuikulipi, Esau's son-in-law, are charged with fraud, bribery, money laundering and conspiring to commit corruption.

The charges emanate from allegations that they had been involved in a scheme to benefit financially from the allocation of Namibian fishing quotas to the company Namgomar Pesca Namibia, of which Gustavo is the only director, under a fisheries cooperation agreement between Namibia and Angola.

Namgomar Pesca Namibia had a horse mackerel fishing quota in Namibia and had a catching agreement with an Icelandic-owned company that allegedly paid more than N$103 million in kickbacks to Esau, Shanghala, James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi and Gustavo, according to one of the charges against the five men.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

State advocate Cliff Lutibezi argued on Friday that in Namibia there is no right to be given bail, but only a right to apply for bail.

Lutibezi noted there is evidence Gustavo signed misleading letters on behalf of an entity named Namgomar Pesca SA, with a supposed address in Angola, while it is actually not a registered corporate entity, and said Gustavo would need to give an explanation for that.

He also argued the state has a strong case against Gustavo, and given the chance he could receive a heavy sentence at the end of his trial there was sufficient reason to deny him bail in the interest of justice and of the public.

He also noted there has been a public outcry about the Fishrot scandal, which he said was a fact the court was entitled to take into account, and argued Gustavo did not place sufficient information before the magistrate who heard the bail application to justify his release on bail.

Gustavo has been in custody since his arrest on 27 November last year.

Miller said he would deliver his judgement on Gustavo's appeal against the refusal of bail on 28 July.