Mozambique: CTA Chairperson Transferred to South Africa

20 July 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The chairperson of Mozambique's Confederation of Business Associations (CTA), Agostinho Vuma, who was shot and seriously injured on 12 July, has been transferred to South Africa for further medical treatment, reports the independent television station, STV.

He had been undergoing treatment at the Heart Institute in central Maputo, where doctors operated to remove the two bullets that struck him. A transfer to South Africa would seem to suggest a deterioration in his condition.

A source in the CTA said he was transferred on Friday night. Nonetheless, this source described Vuma's condition as "good" and said that a clinic in South Africa will make "some surgical corrections".

Vuma was shot by unidentified gunmen as he was leaving his central Maputo office. He apparently knew at least one of his assailants, since he was reported to have cried out "Salimo, what have I done to you?"

The latest issue of the independent weekly "Savana" says that Salimo is believed to be an agent of the Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic).

The police have so far made no arrests, although they have two eye-witnesses to the shooting (Vuma himself and a local security guard), plus footage from security cameras.

