Namibia: Girl (4) Killed in Road Accident

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl died after she was run over by a vehicle while walking alongside the road late yesterday afternoon in Windhoek's Havana informal settlement.

A case of culpable homicide, drunken driving and reckless driving was opened against a 53-year-old male suspect who was driving the car.

The suspect has since been arrested.

According to national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, Anna Panduleni Nghipuka was walking along a small gravel road between the shacks when a Toyota Vios hit her, killing her instantly.

The driver further drove into a shack, destroying it. However,, no one was injured inside the shack.

Shikwambi noted that alcohol remains a serious concern.