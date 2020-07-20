Namibia: Girl (4) Killed in Road Accident

20 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl died after she was run over by a vehicle while walking alongside the road late yesterday afternoon in Windhoek's Havana informal settlement.

A case of culpable homicide, drunken driving and reckless driving was opened against a 53-year-old male suspect who was driving the car.

The suspect has since been arrested.

According to national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, Anna Panduleni Nghipuka was walking along a small gravel road between the shacks when a Toyota Vios hit her, killing her instantly.

The driver further drove into a shack, destroying it. However,, no one was injured inside the shack.

Shikwambi noted that alcohol remains a serious concern.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

