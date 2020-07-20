Zimbabwe: Police Confirm Arrest of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Police confirms arrest of Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin’ono for "incitement to participate in public violence."
20 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Police have this afternoon confirmed the arrest of journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and convener of the 31 July anti-Government protests Jacob Ngarivhume.

Confirming the arrests, Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi said the duo are being charged with incitement to participate in public violence.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe and Hopewell Chin'ono have been arrested in connection with allegations of contravening Section 187(1)(a) as read with section 37(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, chapter 9:23, "incitement to participate in public violence" said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi

He added "The duo will appear in court soon and are currently in police custody."

Human Rights Lawyer, Doug Coltart posting on twitter expressed shock at the charges saying they are yet to be formally informed.

"I am with Hopewell Chin'ono at Harare central police station right now and I can confirm that, more than 5 hours after his arrest, he has still not been formally charged yet and has not been informed of the charges against him. So this is news to him and to us as his lawyers." posted Coltart

The arrests have received widespread condemnation from various quarters including diplomatic missions in the country. Ngarivhume has been calling for anti-Government protests against corruption while Chin'ono has been vocal over corruption by Government officials.

