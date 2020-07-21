Kenya: Jeff Koinange - I've Tested Positive for Covid-19 but I Am Fine

20 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — TV host Jeff Koinange is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 in Kenya.

Jeff announced his status on Twitter Monday, but assured that "I am doing Good."

"Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I'm doing Good..NO symptoms... and my Family is fine," he tweeted, "All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I'm in self isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE & God Bless!"

He is popular for his Jeff Koinange Live show on Citizen TV.

It was not immediately clear how employees have tested positive at Royal Media Services, with Jeff's announcement coming on the day Charles Bukeko who played Papa Shirandula, a popular show at the media house was buried.

Bukeko died of COVID-19 on Friday when his family rushed him to Karen Hospital for treatment.

His widow said he died at the parking lot while still in the car before he could be admitted at the hospital.

