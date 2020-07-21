Nigeria: Most NDDC Contracts Go to Lawmakers - Akpabio

Federal Ministry of Information and Culture
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) logo
20 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

Most of the contracts of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are given out to members of the National Assembly, Niger Delta minister, Godswill Akpabio, has said.

Mr Akpabio said this during Monday's investigative hearing held to probe the allegations of corruption in the NDDC.

The revelation unsettled the hall briefly, but the deputy chairman of the committee, Thomas Ereyitomi, who headed the panel after the chairman, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stepped aside over allegations of bias, calmed some members who charged at the minister.

But when Mr Akpabio, a former senator and minority leader of the Senate, was asked if he was given the said contract when he was a lawmaker, he claimed ignorance.

During the hearing, various officials who testified before the House committee made allegations of reckless, unbudgeted and unaccounted spendings by past and present officials of the NDDC.

One of such allegations was also made by Mr Akpabio who said "at a management meeting, some management members were paid N49 million each, and a total of N4.2 billion was withdrawn in a single day."

He said the details of that spending have been submitted to the forensic audit committee.

Also, the acting managing director of the commission, Kemebradikumo Pondei, said it spent N1.32 billion as 'COVID-19 relief funds' for staff, not N1.5 billion as earlier reported in the news.

"The amount the IMC used to take care of NDDC staff as COVID-19 palliative was N1.32 billion, not 1.5 billion," Mr Pondei said when asked if the fund was budgeted for.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.