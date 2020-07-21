Nigeria: Gunmen Kill '16' in Fresh Kaduna Attack

20 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

At least 16 persons, including a police officer, were feared killed by unknown gunmen during an attack on Kaura LGA, Kaduna State on Sunday, residents have said.

The Kaduna police spokesperson, Muhammad Jalinge, told PREMIUM TIMES the attack occurred at Kukum Daji community.

He, however, said the police are yet to ascertain the actual number of casualties.

However, residents said Sabon Gari Manchok, also in Kaura council area was also attacked by the gunmen who reportedly killed about 16 people and left many others injured.

A resident said the attackers stormed their communities on motorcycles around 10:30 p.m., shooting sporadically during a wedding event.

Meanwhile, the state's commissioner for internal security, Samuel Aruwan, told BBC Hausa Monday afternoon that the attack was a crime against humanity.

He, also, could not confirm the number of casualties.

He said "the government is in touch with Kaura local government officials and other stakeholders with a view to forestalling the incessant attacks and killings".

The state, including Zamfara, despite security presence, has witnessed unabating bloodletting by bandits and criminal groups which has heft hundreds dead in recent years.

