Nigeria: Breaking - Buhari's Associate, Ismaila Isa-Funtua, Is Dead

20 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

A close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari and Second Republic minister, Ismaila Isa-Funtua, has died.

Mr Isa-Funtua died Monday night while keeping a doctor's appointment, according to family sources.

He is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest as he was not known to be seriously sick.

The Katsina-born newspaper publisher and industrialist was a minister under the civilian administration of Shehu Shagari.

A relative of the deceased octogenarian, Mohammed Isa, confirmed the news of the death to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said Mr Isa-Funtua will be buried on Tuesday in Abuja.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, also confirmed the death.

Mr Shehu said Mr Isa-Funtua was returning from the mosque where he went to pray when he suddenly fell ill and decided to go see a doctor.

