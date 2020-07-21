Nigeria: Court Fixes Sept 23 for Fee Refund Suit Against American School

21 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

An FCT High Court has slated September 23 for hearing of the suit by a student of the American International School, Abuja seeking to compel the school's management to refund to him school fees he paid before the commencement of the academic session.

Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi adjourned the suit after counsel to the school, Godwin Abarike, applied for an adjournment.

Echeibu Odoh Oklobia, suing through his mother, Florence Omadachi Oklobia, averred that his parents paid the sum of N4.5 million on May 25, 2016 for the 2016/2017 for the first semester of the academic session which would be due on August 15, 2016.

He added that after a review of his academic performance, his parents decided to withdraw him from the school and demanded a refund from the school in July 2016.

He said the demand for refund was still within the time provided under the 6th head item covered at page nine of the Elementary School Parent/Student Handbook (2011-2012).

The claimant, through his lawyer, Michael Omosegbon Esq, averred that despite the school's rule that tuition is refundable only for unused semesters, the "claimant has continued to incur cost in order to recover the said sum of N4,500,000 only being wrongfully held onto by the defendant in spite of repeated demands made by the claimant, through his parents."

The claimant demanded an order of court compelling the school to refund the fee and another 10% interest on the judgment sum effective from the date of judgment till the judgment sum is fully amortised

They also want the court to compel the school to pay a sum of N5 million cost of the action.

But Abarike argued that the school planned its semester ahead and always informed parents that fees paid were non-refundable, adding that the claimant's parents began requesting for a refund two months after making payment.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.