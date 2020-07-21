Nigeria: Court Fixes Sept 23 for Fee Refund Suit Against American School

An FCT High Court has slated September 23 for hearing of the suit by a student of the American International School, Abuja seeking to compel the school's management to refund to him school fees he paid before the commencement of the academic session.

Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi adjourned the suit after counsel to the school, Godwin Abarike, applied for an adjournment.

Echeibu Odoh Oklobia, suing through his mother, Florence Omadachi Oklobia, averred that his parents paid the sum of N4.5 million on May 25, 2016 for the 2016/2017 for the first semester of the academic session which would be due on August 15, 2016.

He added that after a review of his academic performance, his parents decided to withdraw him from the school and demanded a refund from the school in July 2016.

He said the demand for refund was still within the time provided under the 6th head item covered at page nine of the Elementary School Parent/Student Handbook (2011-2012).

The claimant, through his lawyer, Michael Omosegbon Esq, averred that despite the school's rule that tuition is refundable only for unused semesters, the "claimant has continued to incur cost in order to recover the said sum of N4,500,000 only being wrongfully held onto by the defendant in spite of repeated demands made by the claimant, through his parents."

The claimant demanded an order of court compelling the school to refund the fee and another 10% interest on the judgment sum effective from the date of judgment till the judgment sum is fully amortised

They also want the court to compel the school to pay a sum of N5 million cost of the action.

But Abarike argued that the school planned its semester ahead and always informed parents that fees paid were non-refundable, adding that the claimant's parents began requesting for a refund two months after making payment.