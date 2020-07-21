Nigeria's Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 800

@NCDCgov/Twitter
Nigeria's Covid-19 figures on July 20, 2020.
21 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in Nigeria exceeded 800 on Monday.

A total of 562 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of infections to 37,225 in the West African nation, according to the country's infectious disease outfit, NCDC.

Over 15, 000 recoveries have been recorded in Nigeria, which reported its first COVID-19 case in February.

A total of 801 people have succumbed to the virus in Africa's most populated country.

Lagos shares the highest burden of the disease with over 13, 000 cases and 176 deaths.

Over 214,000 people have been tested thus far in the country of over 200 million people.

According to the NCDC, the 562 new cases were reported in the 22 states below:

FCT-102 Lagos-100 Plateau-52 Kwara-50 Abia-47 Kaduna-35 Benue-34 Oyo-26 Ebonyi-24 Kano-16 Niger-15 Anambra-14 Gombe-12 Edo-11 Rivers-6 Nasarawa-5 Delta-5 Borno-3 Enugu- 2 Bauchi-2 Kebbi- 1.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.