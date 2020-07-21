South Africa: Consumers Retain the Right to Choose Their Pharmacy

20 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Sasha Planting

Putting an end to a seven-year saga, the Appeals Board of the Council for Medical Schemes has found in favour of the Independent Community Pharmacy Association of SA. The Council for Medical Schemes has now been ordered to complete the process of declaring certain medical scheme practices as undesirable.

South Africans lucky enough to be members of a medical scheme are increasingly accustomed to being pushed by their scheme to purchase their medicines from a designated service provider (DSP), often a select group of pharmacies or courier services arbitrarily selected by medical schemes.

If this does not suit members, and they opt to buy from their preferred pharmacy, a punitive co-payment is levied on the medicine, up to 40% in some cases.

This applies particularly to the dispensing of chronic medication - used for the management of long-term illnesses like diabetes, high blood pressure and epilepsy, among others.

Chronic medication accounts for some 50% of medicines dispensed in the country.

In theory, the practice of using DSPs helps the medical scheme manage the cost of chronic medicines dispensed in South Africa and in the process helps to keep a curb on medical inflation, which is out of control in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

