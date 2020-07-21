South Africa: Rugby Mourns the Loss of Renowned Commentator Kaunda Ntunja

21 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

Kaunda Ntunja was not only passionate about the game of rugby, he was passionate about the language of IsiXhosa. He married the two and made magic.

Shock reverberated around the country at the news of the passing of SuperSport IsiXhosa commentary king Kaunda Ntunja. News of the former South African rugby player's untimely death, at the age of 38, was confirmed on Monday by his sister Tando Ntunja in a statement on social media: "It is with deep sadness I confirm the passing of our beloved brother Kaunda Ntunja, earlier today in East London, Eastern Cape. As you can imagine, we are still trying to make sense of this tragic news and we ask for your love, care and discretion as we prepare to lay my big brother to rest."

In the message, she also thanked fans of her brother for their love and support of his career, before asking that "you give us a moment to recoup as a family before we update you all with further information".

Tributes poured in all through Monday for the former Lions, Cheetahs, and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved.

