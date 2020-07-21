Tanzania: CCM Flags Decorate Council As Aspirants Face Vetting

21 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

ALMOST every corner of Bukoba Municipal Council was yesterday flying Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) flags as Kagera Regional CCM continued to screen candidates' election forms.

Kagera Regional CCM Secretary, Michael Chonya told reporters that a total of 460 CCM cadres aspiring to vie for various posts in the forthcoming General Election in the region had returned the nomination forms.

He said after collecting the forms, the screening exercise started yesterday and would continue till today at the Bukoba Secondary School Conference Hall.

"We expect to conduct opinion polls today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) and later submit the names to the CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) for final screening and come up with candidates, who will carry the party's flag at the constituency level," he said.

However, he said that out of the 460 candidates who submitted the forms, 404 were seeking nomination for parliamentary seats and 56 contesting in the party's women, parents and youth's wings.

"Incumbent MPs had returned the forms seeking re-election except for Muleba South Legislator, Professor Anna Tibaijuka, who had publicly announced to retire from active politics," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.