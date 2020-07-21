Tanzania: CCM Flags Decorate Council As Aspirants Face Vetting

ALMOST every corner of Bukoba Municipal Council was yesterday flying Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) flags as Kagera Regional CCM continued to screen candidates' election forms.

Kagera Regional CCM Secretary, Michael Chonya told reporters that a total of 460 CCM cadres aspiring to vie for various posts in the forthcoming General Election in the region had returned the nomination forms.

He said after collecting the forms, the screening exercise started yesterday and would continue till today at the Bukoba Secondary School Conference Hall.

"We expect to conduct opinion polls today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) and later submit the names to the CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) for final screening and come up with candidates, who will carry the party's flag at the constituency level," he said.

However, he said that out of the 460 candidates who submitted the forms, 404 were seeking nomination for parliamentary seats and 56 contesting in the party's women, parents and youth's wings.

"Incumbent MPs had returned the forms seeking re-election except for Muleba South Legislator, Professor Anna Tibaijuka, who had publicly announced to retire from active politics," he said.