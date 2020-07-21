South Africa: Mandela Day - What the Passing of Three Mandelas Has Shown SA About Transformation

opinion

Public reaction to the passing of each prominent member of the Mandela family has highlighted public sentiment on race-based economic redress policy in South Africa, as seen in contemporary public discussions about what each of the Mandelas stood for and the economic atmosphere at the time.

When former President Nelson Mandela passed away in December 2013, the world remembered him as someone who forgave his jailers and helped forge a negotiated settlement that allowed South Africa to enjoy democracy. But he left the question of economic redress to be tackled through policy instruments like Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE), which accumulated a word-cloud association of crony capitalism, cadre deployment, corruption, fronting and the enrichment of a politically connected elite.

Notably, a faction of the ruling party that had undermined BBBEE subsequently blamed lack of transformation on "white monopoly capital". Using populist rhetoric, they argued that "radical economic transformation" should have been implemented from the start.

The scapegoating of investors, though creating great risk to the economy, resonated deeply with underprivileged South Africans to the extent that Zakes Mda noted "an increasingly vocal segment of black South Africans who feel that Mandela sold out the liberation struggle to white interests". This...