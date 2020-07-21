Nigeria: We Are Working On Modalities to Tackle Floods - Bwari Chair

The Chairman of Bwari Area Council, Mr. John Gabaya, has said the council is working out modalities to address flooding challenges in communities such Byazhin and Chika-Kwere in Kubwa District of the council.

Mr. Gabaya said this during the commissioning of the council's official residence and Tokolo Bridge in the council.

He also said the council was working tirelessly to ensure roads within the council were in good condition.

Mr. Gabaya further said while some engineers were working on some roads, it was important to call on residents to desist from dumping refuse in rivers and drainage.

The General Manager of Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) in the FCT, Dr. Shuaibu Adamu, said N17m was spent for the construction of the Tokolo Bridge.

Dr. Adamu added that communities were carried along in selecting the projects, and that they were also fully engaged in the execution process.

He said, "Everything is done by the community. The design, the implementation and monitoring, while the area council supervises, but at our level, we monitor to ensure that the funds granted are utilised judiciously."

He explained that the CSDP in Nigeria, which was funded by the World Bank, worked assiduously to increase vulnerable persons' access to social infrastructure and natural resources.