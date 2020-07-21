South Africa: COVID-19 and Rail Commuting - - and What the Future Holds

analysis

With Covid-19 lockdown restrictions resulting in people working from home, fewer people are using public transport such as the Gautrain rail service. Once the lockdown is over, how does the rail service provider bring back commuters who now rely on fewer trips or are using private cars?

What would the immediate future of rail service, particularly the Gautrain service look like and what role does public transport play in trying to curb the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa, was the biggest question that emerged during a webinar on Monday afternoon.

The webinar, hosted by CNBC Africa, under the theme of "public transport in the time of Covid-19", featured panellists such as chair of the ministerial advisory committee Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Gautrain CEO William Dachs, United Commuter Voice Gauteng chairperson Paul Soto and acting CEO of the rail oversight body, the Railway Safety Regulator, Tshepo Kgare.

"The virus cannot move by itself; people move the virus," said Professor Abdool Karim, who delivered the opening remarks. He said there was "no question" that public transport...