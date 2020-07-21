Namibia: App Wants Release of Presidential Inquiries

20 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

All People's Party (APP) president Ignatius Shixwameni last week urged President Hage Geingob to release unpublished Presidential Commissions of Inquiries conducted since independence.

Shixwameni made this call while addressing the press at Rundu in the Kavango East region.

"President Geingob must release and publish all hitherto unpublished reports of all Presidential Commissions of inquiries paid for by taxpayers

since the first day of our independence up to date," Shixwameni said.

"No excuses, since he, himself, [Geingob] kept on referring to previous presidents and other leaders in their internal Swapo squabbles and finger-pointing. Lay them bare for the nation to see and judge as to what is what and who is who and what is contained in them? - Let the nation know as to who is fooling who?"

According to him, APP has been following the litany of high-profile corruption cases since 1992, starting with the then borehole scandals implicating several senior ministers and other senior citizens since then.

Since then, Shixwameni said the "scandals and loot" have gone on and on, year-in and year-out and have been getting big and bigger - and even worse.

"Nowadays, it is the topical frontpage news of our daily newspapers and the weekly tabloids. There is no day or week that passes by without corruption cases being reported on. It is now the biblical "daily bread" of our nation, accompanied by cheap denials to deflect the nation's attention," he said, adding "Fishrot" is an eye-opener and a tip of the iceberg. "What else do the Namibian people not know about Swapo corruption over more than 30 years of our country's independence? What more can Swapo and its leaders tell us - now that they are accusing one another publicly? Who can claim to be the "Holy Angels" of all of them?" he questioned.

He wants Fishrot to be intensively investigated and that all those involved should, at the end of the day, be prosecuted and brought to book. "We demand that for real justice to take place, all those who are implicated and are shown so in the Aljazeera aired video should be arrested - just as the six suspected primary authors of the ROT are now behind bars," he said. "Haul them all in to stop witness tampering and destruction of evidence. Let them all be treated equally without prejudice. Yes, we stand by the legal principle of 'innocent till proven guilty' and we shall stand by it," he said.

