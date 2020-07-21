Malawi: Lucius Banda Blasts DPP Defectors - 'Recycling Bad Politics'

20 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Former member of Parliament (MP) for Balaka North and UTM Director of Campaign, Lucius Banda, has taken a swipe at Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials who have started defecting to political parties in the Tonse Alliance government in search of opportunities.

Banda, writing on the social media, stresses that he does not have respect for people who dump their colleagues after losing an election to join a winning team.

"I am yet to understand how it feels to dump your colleagues after losing elections and join the winning team? Honestly, I have no respect for such people. And how do they feel when they take up positions at the expense of those that toiled and sweated for the victory?" he says.

Banda, a renowned music icon, boasts to have been in the opposition for 16 years and remains reliable and has never joined a ruling party 'even when it meant seating alone in parliament'.

"Yes, democracy is the game of numbers, but somehow some numbers are not worth it. Especially when they come after elections. Some people need to learn to stick to their party so that our democracy must grow. If all republicans would join the democrats after every elections they win, then American democracy wouldn't keep on being the world's model," he says.

"It is time some of these people be told the truth. We need to be decent. Let our choices determine the future we will live. If we chose a losing team let's stick by and cry with our colleagues after the game. Don't suddenly jump and join the other team. And if I were the leader, I would know exactly what you will do when I lose in future," Banda emphasizes.

