Tanzania: Respect Rights of Plwd At Zebra Crossing

LOLLIPOP men have to the umpteenth time tried to assist people especially children to cross busy roads, but their intervention and education has not helped much among reckless and gateway drivers, who end up claiming lives.

The living example was when Haji Madebe, a resident of Vingunguti in Dar es Salaam tried to cross the busy road at a Zebra Crossing, despite being blind could still not be respected and sympathized by some motorists.

Madebe, a person living with disability (PLWD) was on the day accompanied by his wife, and despite being cautious against such reckless motorists and riders before crossing the road at 'Kwa Simba' market in Vingunguti area of Dar es Salaam; His story is painful that the public have forgotten their fate.

His wife, Nurat Hamadia said that though she is personally alert on crossing any road the husband's case become unique because of the disability he was born with some 43 years ago.

She said that her husband gets hysteria on learning that he has to cross a road, where majority of motorcycle riders and motorists show no mercy for people living with disabilities, despite begging them to slow down or stop for them to cross roads.

Having observed how the man was uncomfortable at the time of crossing the road, this reporter coincidentally being around, approached them to establish why despite the man with a walking white stick was still not comfortable crossing the road.

In the course, Mr Madebe narrated how regularly motorcyclists, commonly known as bodaboda, cause road accidents in the area with himself having been their victim.

"The serious challenge we have here is that motorcycle riders are always reckless and behave as if there are no road signs and if they are there, then they are totally ignorant about them," he added.

He says crossing any road at the Zebra crossing in the city especially for the blind or partially impaired people is the worst nightmare they have.

"We, the blind people have been the victims of their reckless riding and if not completely hit, they push or throw us away, whether in a water trench or not," he said.

A father of two, Mr Madebe used the opportunity to propose possible solutions, which would save the situation against road crashes, here he urges the government to set harsh punitive measures and without mercy punish reckless drivers or riders as a lesson to others and would-be offenders.

He said the existing 30,000/-penalty for a traffic-related offence has failed to make the arrogant riders and motorists respect lives on the roads.

Basing much on his disability, he also requested the government, through the Police Force-Traffic Unit to erect a White Stick (a blind person walking stick) sign on all Zebra crossing or roads and educate the public on observing it.

Again to assist the blind, the price of the stick should be subsided for them so that majority of them afford them, and if possible it should be locally made in the country.

"It costs between 40,000 and 60,000/-for a stick that is expensive to most of us, who have dependents, and who also struggle to eke out a living just like any ordinary Tanzanian. We do not fight for availability of a mere walking stick, but a 'sensing walking stick' that usually alerts of the surrounding and any danger ahead," said Mr Madebe.

He said that the availability of the stick would reduce their dependence on Good Samaritans to lead them cross roads, because they are also like a luck to chance on, adding: "As a result, both a blind person and his aide are forced to stay idle in most cases, a situation that has numerous negative economic impacts to their families."

His wife in the discussion, decided to contribute by saying that serving the husband especially, when he wants to go out means that she must stop all her chores and aid him cross roads.

"I found a job sometimes back in a soft drink factory, but failed to concentrate because nobody was ready to remain and assist my husband, whenever he wanted to go out.

"The problem comes especially when my husband is supposed to have a journey. We must be together all the time for his safety on the road".

"For instance, their association-Tanzania League of the Blind (TLB) is located at Msimbazi area and after dropping from a public transport vehicle, it means he must walk some metres and the worst is seen when steps on wares of petty traders spread around".

"When he walks on the main road he endangers his life and vehicles' hoots and noise further confuse him, and this makes his life always in danger and hence, someone must accompany him," she said.

The Chairperson of the National Committee for Persons with Disabilities on Road Safety, Mr Jutoram Kabatele reached for a comment said: "Bodaboda operators are still a big threat especially to the people living with disabilities when crossing roads be it at traffic lights or zebra crossing.

"In this city movement of all people living with disabilities is almost limited. The situation becomes worse for those crawling, who must always try to avoid bodaboda riders riding on pedestrian lanes".

"When crossing especially at Zebra crossing and abruptly comes a person who is crawling, it becomes hard for a speeding bodaboda rider to brake suddenly, instead they opt to hit such a person and run away from the area," he said.

As measures to prevent road crash to persons living with disabilities, Mr Kabatele, who is also a person living with disability said they deserve respect and that would only be realized if the government becomes tough on the riders.

According to him, the signs are there in the law to be observed and respected, but they are taken for granted.

"Yes... .it's me who participated in suggesting them and I thank the government for enacting them in 2013. I also thank this fifth-phase government through the Police Force- Traffic Unit that has seen some offenders nailed, but that is not enough because they still want thorough education," he added.

There are new road signs to serve people living with disabilities, and these should include those on wheel-chairs, visually impaired, albinos, deaf as well as mentally-ill persons.

These should include the National Committee sponsoring rigorous public campaigns to educate on the rights of people living with disabilities.

For instance, under the 26m/-sponsorship of the Foundation for Civil Society-Tanzania, the organisation will next month embark on such campaigns in Tanga and Mtwara regions, where everyone is free to attend.

Already, the Committee has implemented such campaigns in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and Zanzibar focusing on enlightening also bodaboda riders.

Commenting on the newly-introduced road signs for disabled persons, Head of Public Education Department in the Traffic Unit, ACP Abel Swai said that the Police do not only focus on effective uses of the signs but also continue to run regular public education.

"Police have been also setting special vehicle parking areas for people living with disabilities and reinforcing that they put special stickers on their vehicles to signify that a certain vehicle is operated by a person living with a disability," said ACP Swai.