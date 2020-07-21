South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe Gets Admitted to Hospital

20 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

About a week ago, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) and his wife, Mrs Nolwandle Mantashe tested positive for Covid-19, which necessitated them to self-quarantine.

Today, Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring, whilst Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home.

We will continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time. We wish both Minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against the coronavirus.

