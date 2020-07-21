South Africa: Search Operation Launched for Missing 10-Year-Old Boy

20 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Polokwane — The South African Police Service in Thohoyandou have launched a search operation for a missing 10-year-old boy, Lufuno Makhari, who is unable to speak, following his disappearance on Saturday, 18 July 2020 at Lufule 02 Village.

According to the child's guardian, she allegedly left him at home with his sister and the painter. When she returned from town later in the afternoon, he was nowhere to be found.

He was wearing a green tracksuit, maroon tekkies and a black jacket at the time of his disappearance.

The Police search operation was conducted at his close relatives, friends and the surrounding areas with no success.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this missing person, may contact, Detective Sergeant Khorombi Patrick Mantlhakga on 060 770 0002 or 015 963 8034 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest Police Station.

The Police search operation and investigations are still underway.

