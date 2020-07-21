Kenya: Hoteliers Want Covid-19 Health Protocols Eased

Hoteliers want Covid-19 health restrictions eased to lure foreign tourists ahead of resumption of international flights from next month.

The industry players said the strict protocols will deter international tourists from visiting Kenya.

"You don't take a holiday to be quarantined; tourists will not come if we emphasise such strict protocols," said the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Coast Executive Sam Ikwaye.

"Airlines, travel agents, insurance companies and tour operators will conduct due diligence. Why would anyone want to travel to be quarantined for 14 days in a travel destination? Let's use the international best practice and see what other destinations have adopted. This is a global phenomenon, and we must apply global standards," he said.

AFFORDABLE RATES

Dr Ikwaye said the strict health protocols should be eased as they will deter tourists from visiting Kenya.

But Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala urged the players to concentrate on offering affordable rates in order to attract regional and domestic tourists following the collapse of the international sector due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He decried exorbitant prices imposed by hoteliers. "We need to make our tourism products and services affordable to all, including Kenyans. Let's not overprice ourselves," Mr Balala said.

According to the tourism boss, the sector should offer client-centric products. "How many people will come to our country? We need to make it affordable even for Kenyans who want to travel."

Kenya Tourism Federation Chairman Mohammed Hersi also urged the hoteliers to rethink their models. "Time and again, the issue of hotel prices has come up, more so in regards to domestic tourism. Most of the competing destinations where Kenyans would opt to travel give prices exclusive of taxes..." he wrote on his social media page.

Last week, Transport CS James Macharia said many Kenyans in foreign lands are eager to fly home. "Having these local flights, we are now looking forward to the resumption of international flights. But let's make sure that these local flights are the benchmark for success. If we don't do it properly, it means that opportunity to fly international may be reversed," Mr Macharia said.

Mombasa deputy Governor William Kingi lauded the resumption of local flights, saying, it will boost trade and tourism in Coast region.

In Kwale, the county government has begun sensitising players in tourism on how handle visitors during the pandemic.