South Africa: Kaunda Ntunja's Passing Shocks Sports Committee

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has learnt with shock the passing of rugby commentator and former South African Schools rugby captain, Mr Kaunda Ntunja.

The committee is saddened by the news and sends condolences to the family and relatives, colleagues at SuperSport and the rugby community at large.

"Zizi, as he was affectionately known, lived for rugby and was such an entertaining isiXhosa commentator who, without a doubt, attracted the interest of many South Africans into the game. His passing is such a loss."

"The depth of his understanding of the rugby game was so deep and often reflected in his analytical commentary. Rugby is poorer without Kaunda."

Mr Ntunja's passing in East London was reported on Monday and has sent shock waves around the country. Professionally, he played for prominent unions, such as the Free State Cheetahs and the Gauteng Lions.