Kenya: Govt Says Only Seven Stadiums Will Meet Completion Deadlines

Only seven stadiums which are being upgraded across the country will be ready for opening at the end of the year, Sports Chief Administrative Secretary Hassan Noor Hassan has said.

The CAS said Kipchoge, Marsabit, Meru and Wote stadiums are some of the facilities that will meet the deadlines for implementation.

Noor spoke on Monday when he opened the Kericho Green Stadium track. The Kericho County Government lay a tartan track which is ready for use by athletes. Work on other facilities at the stadium is underway.

At the same time, he said that a task force report on the revival of sports on the backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak will table its report in a week's time.

"The report is being fine-tuned as we seek to complete stadiums across the country which are at various stages of construction," the CAS said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has given the Ministry of Sports firm instructions to ensure that quality work is done by contractors.

Kericho County Government Governor Paul Chepkwony, who is the chairman of the sports and youth sector in Council of Governors is leading by example. The Kericho Green Stadium heralds a new chapter in sports in the county.

Kericho County has won praise over the stadium track. It is a big motivation for budding and international athletes because they now have a standard track for training.

Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei, the governor, Deputy Governor Susan Kikwa are among those who attended the track launch. Select track events were held.

"It is important for other counties to benchmark on Kericho Green Stadium where a tartan has been laid at a cost of Sh35 million. It did not cost an arm and a leg to implement the project as would have been the case in other regions where taxpayers money has been squandered," CAS Noor said.

"This is a classic example of where we want to take sports in this country. Counties should stop giving peripheral roles and funding to sports department which has been devolved.

Kericho County has demonstrated that taxpayers cash can be put to good use so the youths' talent can be nurtured."

Noor said that President Kenyatta was keenly following the implementation of the sports agenda and development of infrastructural facilities as it was one his key planks in seeking to ensure athletes get the prerequisite support to improve their talents.

AK boss Tuwei said, "We need to develop this facility and use it for regional, national and international competitions in the new future."

"The fact that the Kericho County hosted the Kicosca Games last year is a clear indication of the South Rift commitment's to claim its rightful place in athletics in Kenya.

"It is a matter of fact that the South Rift has so many athletes that have made Kenya proud in international competitions with their winning streaks, but have not been associated with this region.

"We hope that the Covid-19 will be contained very soon so that sports can resume in full throttle in the country.

Tuwei appealed to the Country Government of Kericho, the region's leaders and residents to rename Kericho Green Stadium in honour of Kiprugut Chumo who made Kenya proud by winning gold in 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico.

Technical people from the Ministry of Sports, Athletics Kenya and Football Federation of Kenya took part in implementation of the project undertaken by Kiberton Corporations Limited, company director Kiprono Chirchir said.

Governor Chepkwony said the facility was also put up with the help of sports experts from Japan who are still on the ground to continue implementing the project.

"Initially we had the infrastructure - shade and terraces, and the track had murram. We have developed the football pitch to Fifa standards and we are proud that Kericho Zoo FC have been using the facility," he said.

"We want the international sports bodies - Fifa and World Athletics Kenya - to tour the facility after we have made adjustments on areas that have been recommended by technical team so that the stadium can be certified for use during major events."

He added that the tartan is synthetic material bonded to the ground and there is no possibility of the track getting dislodged. He said that it is fixed permanently on the ground.

The governor said that the region was ready to host half marathon race. He asked AK to consider the proposal.