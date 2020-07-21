South Africa: MEC Jacob Mamabolo Launches Taxi Rank Coronavirus COVID-19 Support Committees, 21 Jul

press release

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo will tomorrow, 21 July 2020, launch taxi rank Covid-19 support committees to ensure full compliance with public transport regulations in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The taxi ranks support committees will be tasked with, amongst others, the enforcement of regulations including social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting of loading bays and taxis, sanitisation of all commuters and ensuring that no one gets into a taxi without a mask (#NoMaskNoRide).

The Department of Roads and Transport, in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), will further unveil an application (APP) , which will assist with Covid19 compliance reporting.

The APP will assist Taxi Rank managers and marshals to report daily the number of vehicles disinfected, the number of passengers sanitised, indicate whether the loading capacity was complied with as well as report if all passenger were wearing masks.

The system further allows for regional coordinators to indicate if they have enough stock of sanitisers and disinfectants chemicals.

All these can be done and achieved in real time, as notifications are sent to the Department immediately when an event is logged on the systems.