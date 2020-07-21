South Africa: MEC Jacob Mamabolo Launches Taxi Rank Coronavirus COVID-19 Support Committees, 21 Jul

20 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo will tomorrow, 21 July 2020, launch taxi rank Covid-19 support committees to ensure full compliance with public transport regulations in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The taxi ranks support committees will be tasked with, amongst others, the enforcement of regulations including social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting of loading bays and taxis, sanitisation of all commuters and ensuring that no one gets into a taxi without a mask (#NoMaskNoRide).

The Department of Roads and Transport, in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), will further unveil an application (APP) , which will assist with Covid19 compliance reporting.

The APP will assist Taxi Rank managers and marshals to report daily the number of vehicles disinfected, the number of passengers sanitised, indicate whether the loading capacity was complied with as well as report if all passenger were wearing masks.

The system further allows for regional coordinators to indicate if they have enough stock of sanitisers and disinfectants chemicals.

All these can be done and achieved in real time, as notifications are sent to the Department immediately when an event is logged on the systems.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.