Nigeria: COVID-19 - Ekiti Govt Enforces Face Mask, Arrests 100 Offenders

21 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

Ado-Ekiti — Operatives of the Ekiti State Traffic Management Agency (EKSTMA) yesterday arrested no fewer than 100 motorists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, allegedly for violating the use of the face mask on COVID-19 protocols.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda, had on Friday warned the general public in the state that violators of the face mask usage from Monday July 20 would be arrested and prosecuted.

The General Manager, EKSTMA, Chief Femi Olanrewaju, who led the agency's operatives during the operation, yesterday, said over 100 offenders were arrested in the first day of the enforcement.

Olanrewaju said though the offenders were supposed to be prosecuted in line with laid-down rules, they were pardoned owing to the respect Governor Kayode Fayemi had for the people of the state.

"We are only trying to checkmate a lot of people against living reckless lives and to secure their health. What we did on Monday was a warning operation, and that was why we pardoned the violators. It was like a warning or amnesty, which we granted them after delaying the offenders for about six hours.

"But from Tuesday (today), every offender arrested will be tried properly at the Special Offences Court and proper punitive actions will be meted to the flouters. The government is not ready to compromise the well-being of the people regarding COVID-19.

"We have told commercial drivers, cyclists and other road users to always put on their face mask. They should also refrain from carrying those without face masks, because such an act also constitutes an offence under the COVID-19 guidelines law," he said.

Olanrewaju disclosed that government's operatives had also visited some major markets like Oja Oba, Bisi, Mojere and Irona in Ado Ekiti on the need to comply with all COVID-19 protocols, warning that traders defying the order would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

