Somalia: Three Killed After Four-Story Residential Building Collapses in Mogadishu

At least three people have been confirmed dead including children after a three-story residential building collapsed in Mogadishu's Hamar Weyne district on Sunday night.

According to the reports, others are trapped under the building's rubble.

According to the reports, dozens are feared trapped in the rubble of the toppled building in a middle-class area of the city as many people including children were or playing nearby, witnesses said.

"My brother was staying at the apartment so far they have managed to save him and the children his wife is missing and her body is on the search." Said Fowzia Aweys.

Benadir governor Omar Mohamud Mohamed visited the area.

Rescue teams and many residents are at the scene trying to help with the rescue efforts.

At the time of the collapse, many people were reportedly from work and were relaxing at their homes but their exact number was not immediately known.

Hamar Weyne is the oldest district within Mogadishu with old buildings and up until 1938, the city of Mogadishu was made up of Shanghani and Hamar Weyne.

Safety codes for the construction of buildings are often ignored in Somalia.

It is barely less than a week after a perimeter wall collapsed in Malable camp killing four children.