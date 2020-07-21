Nigeria: Police Promote Over 40,000 Personnel

20 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, has said that a total of 41,863 police personnel had been promoted in the last 19 months.

Mr Adamu disclosed this on Monday during the decoration of 10 newly promoted Senior Officers in Abuja.

"Since the inception of my administration as the I-G in January, 2019, a total of 41,863 officers and men of the Force across different ranks had been promoted to their next ranks," he said.

He said the promotion exercises were a strategic management approach directed at motivating the workforce in addressing current and emerging internal security threats.

Mr Adamu said the process had been guided by the principles of seniority, merit as well as reflective of records of discipline and invaluable experience.

The I-G said the decoration followed the recent promotion of 6,601 personnel of the force by the Police Service Commission.

He said one DIG, four AIG, three Commissioners, three Deputy Commissioners, eight Chief Superintendents, 607 Superintendents, 206 Deputy Superintendents and 5,769 ASP were promoted.

Mr Adamu, who congratulated the newly decorated officers, urged them to deploy their intellect and demonstrate sound professional judgement in all their decisions at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decoration ceremony was attended by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The SGF congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to see the promotion as a call for improved services to the nation.

Mr Mustapha pledged the Federal Government's commitment to the ongoing reforms of the Nigeria Police Force by the I-G.

(NAN)

