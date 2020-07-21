Zimbabwe: Econet Challenges ZRP Search Warrant

20 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Telecommunications giant, Econet Wireless has filed an urgent High Court application seeking the suspension of a police warrant that sought information on its transactions.

In its application, Econet Wireless argues that the move will be a breach of privacy between the company and millions of its subscribers.

"The warrant of search and seizure is unlawful and constitutes a violation of the applicant's right to privacy and also the right of privacy of the applicant's subscribers. The Warrant of Search and Seizure is also widely and generally couched that it is susceptible to being set aside.

"The present application has been brought on an urgent basis to suspend the Warrant of Search and Seizure pending its setting aside on the return date." the company said.

Last week, Police requested Econet to hand over details of its mobile money transactions and subscribers. Authorities suspect its network was used to conduct money laundering. Econet Wireless has over 11 million registered subscribers.

Government has already suspended some of Econet's mobile money transactions saying they were fueling rates on the parallel market trade for foreign currency.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.