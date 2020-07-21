Kenya: Sakaja Relinquishes Senate COVID-19 Committee Chairmanship, Owns Up to Curfew Violation

Nairobi — Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has relinquished his position from the Senate ad hoc Committee on COVID-19 which he has been chairing.

Sakaja was arrested on Friday night after police officer caught up with him at 2am drunk way past curfew hours.

Speaking at the Kilimani Police Station, Sakaja publicly apologizes to Kenyans for going against the coronavirus protocols which have been imposed by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

"On flouting the rules I apologise to Kenyans and I will pay the full consequence of the law, I also wish to state that I resign from the Ad hoc Committee on COVID-19 which I have been chairing, we have done a lot of work that the government and the officers across the country. but because of that responsibility I need to set, I have this morning written to the Speaker," he told reporters.

"There are many times even when I am oversight, when I have to go around the city and see but I can say that on Friday I was not on official duty. I was not doing oversight I was not on duty. I was on the wrong, that one I agree and I am sorry for that," he said.

The youthful Senator confirmed that he will be charged on Tuesday but said the police have not revealed the charges he will face yet.

Sakaja took great offence over the manner in which heavily armed police officers stormed and camped outside his residence along Dennis Pritt Road where he claimed they traumatized his children aged 8, 6 and 1.

"Why send 50 officers, five times, why stake-out to capture me to keep me here for the weekend. I am not a fugitive, I called Ndolo (Nairobi Police Boss) and told him if he needs me to come in, I will come," he told news reporters after he emerged from the Kilimani Directorate of Criminal Investigation offices.

He produced an official receipt indicating that he paid a police bond of Sh10,000 to secure his freedom on condition that he presents himself in court for arraignment.

The Senator was arrested at a bar in Nairobi's Kilimani on claims of violating the government's curfew orders, but later released.

According to the police, Sakaja threatened to have all police officers from Kilimani Police Division transferred within 24 hours.

Sakaja on his part claimed that the reports are part of a narrative the police and other unnamed persons are making up to discredit him.

"I think you know me, and you know that is not my character. I don't have the authority to fire anybody or to transfer a person for that matter. There are other things that took place including the fact that I was punched. That is what makes me believe that it is not about being out after 9pm. But we have said it is okay and truth will come out," he said