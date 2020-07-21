Kenya: FKF Unveils Sh100 Million BetKing Sponsorship Deal for Division One League

20 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has this afternoon announced BetKing Kenya as the official Division One League title sponsor in a Sh100million five-year deal.

The league will henceforth be referred to as the BetKing Division One League, according to a statement on the federation portal.

Under the sponsorship, each of the 32 Division One clubs from Zone A and Zone B will be entitled to at least Sh500,000 annual grant from the federation.

"This is the first time in the history of Kenyan football that the Division One league has attracted a sponsor and so we are happy to announce yet another milestone as we endeavour to raise Kenyan football's commercial value," FKF President Nick Mwendwa said.

"We believe this deal, which further underpins BetKing's commercial developmental role in football, both at the national and grassroots level will not only help ease our clubs' financial obligations but also play a pivotal role in raising the level of competition in the league," Mwendwa added.

The announcement comes a few days after FKF sealed yet another deal with BetKing Kenya, worth Sh1.2billion for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) that will see each of the 18 top tier clubs receive at least Sh8million annually.

