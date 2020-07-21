Nigeria: John Lewis - the Civil Rights Icon Who Always Got Into 'Good Trouble'

opinion

Congressman John Lewis, the son of sharecroppers and a proponent of nonviolence, who was battered and beaten in Selma and a veteran of some of the most pivotal moments in the history of the civil rights movement in the United States of America, passed away on July 17. How fortuitous it was, that while we mourned the loss of John Lewis, we also observed Mandela's Day on July 18. George Santayana, the English philosopher cum poet was right after all when he crooned, 'there is no cure for birth or death save the interval.'

Congressman Lewis was a true champion for change, he battled and sacrificed for black people to have the right to vote in America. As one of the original Freedom Riders, he suffered a fractured skull at the hands of the Alabama State Troopers on Bloody Sunday on March 7, 1965 on the bridge in Selma. The youngest speaker (only 23 years old at the time) to speak with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington in March 1963, when the latter gave the famous, "I Have A Dream" speech. Congressman Lewis led the nation's most famous civil rights and was dubbed the 'conscience of the Congress', representing Georgia State for 33 years. A strong advocate of nonviolent protest, he wrote that the essence of the nonviolent life is the capacity to forgive - "even as a person is cursing you to your face, even as he is spitting on you, or pushing a lit cigarette into your neck" - and to understand that your attacker is as much a victim as you are. At bottom, this philosophy rested upon the belief that people of good will, "the Beloved Community," as Mr. Lewis called them, would rouse themselves to combat evil and injustice.

I was privileged to meet congressman John Lewis five years ago in Washington DC, at the Embassy of Haiti, specifically, where he was invited to share his experience and insights on issues confronting the globe. Meeting this enigma for me was one of the most poignant and surreal moments of my life. It was akin to taking a ride on a time machine, a trip exploring the remarkable life of an Alabama sharecropper's son who became an icon of the civil rights movement and preserved his ideals through a career in Congress, fighting for equality, fairness and justice. He saw progress on this front, but "As a nation and as a people, we're not quite there yet. We have miles to go," he said. He spoke to my soul every time he used the phrase 'good trouble'. Lewis, after hearing Martin Luther King Jr. on the radio, said, "I would ask my mother and my father and my grandparents, my great grandparents, 'Why?' And they would say, 'That's the way it is. Don't get in the way. Don't get in trouble,'" he recalled in a 2015 speech. "The action of Rosa Parks and the leadership of Martin Luther King, Jr. inspired me to find a way to get in the way, to get in trouble - good trouble, necessary trouble."

And good trouble he did get into, because sometimes it is good to cause trouble. John Lewis caused trouble for a racist American South in his early 20s. He caused trouble for a conflicted congress, once elected. His good trouble helped bestow on me rights he was born with. When I had a rapport with him, I knew I hadn't even scratched the surface in impacting my world. The many confrontations with authorities that I had read about and watched him in, showed a man who was deathly courageous and passionate about his convictions; one who aspired towards a Beloved Community. He said he'd been arrested 40 times in the 1960s, five more as a congressman.

John Lewis was a giant who walked among us. When I saw him, I couldn't help but think one thing: "I haven't done enough." May his life and legacy inspire every one of us to strive for justice, equality and what is right.

Congressman Lewis, through his life's work, has helped bend the arc of the moral universe (which Dr. King alluded to as long) towards justice.

As Obama rightly puts it in his eulogy to the one he called friend and mentor: "Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did," he wrote. "And thanks to him, we now all have our marching orders - to keep believing in the possibility of remaking this country we love until it lives up to its full promise."

Bisi Olanipekun is a freelance writer with PREMIUM TIMES in Washington DC.