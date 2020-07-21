Namibia: Walvis Pre-Schools Receive Food

Global United, in partnership with Playtime Namibia, brought back the smiles of Walvis Bay pre-school owners and pupils last Saturday with a food donation to help them through the challenging lockdown period.

The 34 pre-schools, who are part of the playtime programme at the town, were invited to collect their parcels at a sports field in Kuisebmond, said Playtime senior coach Steven Damaseb.

"We are really grateful to our partners. They were looking for a group to support, and we suggested pre-schools that form part of our kiddies sports programme. Pre-schools have been badly affected and nobody is really thinking about the kids or their teachers who lost income. We are happy that they can get something to eat," Damaseb said.

He urged others in privileged positions to help their communities, as many people cannot provide for their families any more.

"You cannot imagine how relieved we are. Since the lockdown started, nobody has offered anything to pre-school owners. We are in a very difficult situation. This will really go a long way during this difficult time," said a teacher, Paul Shafa.

"We have been crying for help for four months now. Some of us were wondering how we will cope for another month. We look at some children that we are still visiting and we feel bad that they cannot eat enough any more because their parents are now unemployed. We are relieved that the children will at least be fed. We really thank Global United and Playtime," said Elize Andreas.

The Global United is organisation from Germany which uses football as a platform to raise awareness for environmental issues, while it also supports social projects around the world. More than 500 former and partly-active professional football players, coaches and referees from all over the world participate in charity matches and individual projects to help vulnerable communities.

Playtime Namibia, one of their partners, offers multi-disciplinary training programmes in football, cricket and athletics for primary and secondary school children.

The programme aims at engaging parents and teachers in supporting their children's mobility and cognitive learning by using simple sports practices and games in a safe environment. Training is offered to children by retired football players and coaches like Alex Kirov, ex-Brave Warriors Sandro De Gouveia and Eliphas Shivute, among others.