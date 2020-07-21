Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Lawmaker's Daughter

20 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Gunmen on Sunday stormed the residence of the lawmaker representing Dambatta Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Murtala Musa, and abducted his daughter.

The victim, Juwairiyya, 17, is a senior student at Government Girls Secondary School, Jogana, Kano.

Mr Musa confirmed the incident to Kano Focus, an online newspaper reporting Kano events. He said the incident occurred around 2 a.m at his residence in Kore village in Danbatta local government of Kano.

The lawmaker said he was the prime target of the attackers. "They, however, in my absence, abducted my daughter. They invaded my house and tied up my elder brother, whom they had mistaken for me," Mr Musa said.

The lawmaker said he was in Kano when the incident occurred and the family is yet to be contacted for ransom for his daughter's released.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, did not respond to multiple phone calls seeking comments on the development.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.