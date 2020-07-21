Malawi: Another DPP Top Official Zimba Quits to Join MCP

20 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Aaron Banda- Mana

Deputy National Director of Field Operations for the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Lonzoe Zimba has defected to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

He was officially welcomed by MCP's District Chairman for Mchinji South, Mapitilo Chibisa on Saturday.

Speaking on behalf of other former DPP members who have defected along with him to MCP, Zimba said the current government's Tonse Alliance's philosophy needs collective support for Malawi to transform from poverty to prosperity.

"I have decided to take up another challenge, hence tendering my resignation. I was like a prodigal son, now I have returned to my original party. I am ready to render my full support to the current government," he said.

Zimba said he has since written the former ruling DPP about his resignation from the party.

Meanwhile, MCP's District Chairman for Mchinji South, Mapitilo Chibisa has said the joining of Lonzoe Zimba and other DPP members speaks volume of the trust they have in MCP leadership.

"This development explains a lot because when people are joining the party, it means the party is gaining weight on the ground, so we are happy to see Lonzoe Zimba and other former DPP members joining MCP today," he said.

