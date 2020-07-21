Malawi Police Arrest Indian Businessperson Chunara Over Cement-Gate!

Malawi Police Services in Lilongwe have arrested a businessperson, Shafee Ahmed Chunara, in connection with ongoing investigations into a batch of cement worth about K5 billion (about $7 million) that was imported duty free using former president Peter Mutharika's tax-free status.

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed that the suspect is being held at Lingadzi police.

Last week police also questioned Chunara, owner of Prestige Imports and Exports, on the cement deal.

He reportedly implicated personal bodyguard to the former president Peter Mutharika, Norman Chisale, who was also arrested on the matter.