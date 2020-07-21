Malawi Police Arrest Indian Businessperson Chunara Over Cement-Gate!

20 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police Services in Lilongwe have arrested a businessperson, Shafee Ahmed Chunara, in connection with ongoing investigations into a batch of cement worth about K5 billion (about $7 million) that was imported duty free using former president Peter Mutharika's tax-free status.

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed that the suspect is being held at Lingadzi police.

Last week police also questioned Chunara, owner of Prestige Imports and Exports, on the cement deal.

He reportedly implicated personal bodyguard to the former president Peter Mutharika, Norman Chisale, who was also arrested on the matter.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.