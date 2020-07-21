Somalia: Mogadishu-Afgooye Road Construction Resumes

Mogadishu Afgoye road has resumed after months of closure due to insecurity on Saturday.

Turkish engineers on Sunday moved into the site as lorries transporting construction materials were spotted.

The Qatar funded project which runs for 120 kilometers once completed is billed as a major reconstruction project undertaken by the current administration.

The Qatari Investment Authority signed the $200 million road construction project with the Somali government in November 2017. The project covers the construction of the roads linking Mogadishu to Jowhar and Mogadishu to Afgooye.

At least eleven people were killed including four Turkish nationals and 20 others injured after a suicide car bomb targeting the highway workers and the engineers early this year exploded capital Mogadishu.