Gambia: IGP Jobe Promotes Hardworking Female Traffic Officer

20 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Inspector General of Police Mr Alhagi Mamour Jobe Monday promoted a female traffic officer who earned the admiration and respect of the public for her hard work during the heavy downpour of rain on Saturday.

Below is a press statement issued by The Gambia Police Force.

"On Saturday, a picture emerged online showing a female Traffic Officer directing traffic under heavy rains.

There was a heavy downpour of rain and the road was flooded and traffic high. Corporal Jarju instead of abandoning her post, took off her shoes, pulled up her trousers to knee level and got into the flowing water and continued to give signals to vehicles with unwavering passion, diligence and dedication amidst heavy rains.

The image of the selfless officer sparked admiration and requests by many Gambians of diverse backgrounds for the IGP to consider motivating the lady.

This morning the Inspector General of Police Alhagi Mamour Jobe had the singular honour and pleasure of decorating Corporal Kaddy Jarju to the rank of Sergeant at his office.

While congratulating her for the hard work and selfless service, he used the opportunity to call on other officers to emulate such diligence and dedication to serving the public."

