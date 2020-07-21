Namibia: Ohangwena SPYL Against Online ECN Applications

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) in the Ohangwena region is discouraging the use of online applications by the Electoral Commission of Namibia to fill temporary election positions for the 2020 regional and local authority elections.

The SPYL in the far northern region feels that the use of an online application process to fill vacant posts for the elections is inappropriate and inconvenient as unemployed people in all 12 of the Ohangwena region's constituencies face difficulties accessing the internet.

Monica Ndeilenga, SPYL regional secretary for Ohangwena, said in a media statement on Monday many unemployed young people in the region are restricted to apply through the ECN's website only and many of them are forced to travel long distances to get internet connectivity.

"SPYL Ohangwena region has learnt with disappointment that the ECN is using online application forms to fill the vacant posts of election officials," Ndeilenga said. "Why should it be like this with only one option and no other alternatives? And even the government representatives are quiet on this issue. Hence, we may expect these opportunities for ECN only to benefit people from towns as it has the potential to disadvantage the unemployed youths from far remote areas."

Ndeilenga added: "As we all know, Ohangwena is a vast region, with no network connection, people are travelling long distances to find facilities at the nearest towns. An individual would pay about N$160 for transport and on top of that they will be charged vastly for online application an amount of N$100. This is uncalled for, as the state of affairs is hectic and exploitative."

She called on the ECN to put the needs of unemployed young people first and to be realistic in its approach.

"We understand that during the supplementary registration of voters, ECN will use a manual system, now what really necessitated online applications if there will be neither online registrations on 7 to 15 September nor online voting in November?"

She called on the ECN to consider allowing applicants for temporary election positions who do not have access to the internet to apply manually.

Several efforts to get comments from ECN chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro proved futile.