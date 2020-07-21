Senegal: Dakar - Free Consultations At the Initiative of the Collective of Moroccan Doctors in Senegal

Dakar — Moroccan doctors in Senegal are currently carrying out a week-long consultation and care operation in Dakar for the benefit of the inhabitants of the neighborhoods under the Fann-Point E city hall.

Initiated by the Collective of Moroccan Doctors in Senegal (CMMS), these days of free consultations, which take place in the Fann Hock health center, are part of the spirit of solidarity and the opening of Moroccan practitioners to their Senegalese environment.

The operation, which focuses on different medical specialties, targets mainly, according to the organizers, elderly people and patients suffering from chronic diseases, including diabetes and hypertension, who had not been able to consult their attending physicians in hospital facilities in recent months for fear of contracting Covid-19.

The program established in consultation with the health services of the city hall, provides, during every day of the week, consultations of general medicine as well as specialized consultations, explained to MAP Dr. Mehdi Hatim, member of the Collective.

A screening campaign for prostate pathologies as well as a circumcision day are also planned as part of this initiative, he said, noting that the operation is open to medical students, alongside Moroccan general practitioners and specialists, pharmacists and dentists.

These consultation days will be spread out over a long period of time in order to reach as many people as possible and also to avoid the simultaneous presence of a large number of patients at the locations for consulting, he added, recalling that the barrier measures are strictly respected, so that the consultations are carried out without any risk for both patients and volunteer doctors.